Gombe APC Crisis: Five Aspirants For Balanga-Billiri Constituency Reject Consensus Arrangement

Internal tensions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State have escalated, as five prominent aspirants from the Balanga-Billiri Federal Constituency have openly rejected the party’s consensus arrangement ahead of the next elections.

The group, drawn from Billiri Local Government Area, has thrown its support behind Hon. Alfred John Attajiri, insisting on a direct primary election to challenge the endorsement of the incumbent, Hon. Ali Isah.

The development, now referred to as the “Billiri Declaration,” has intensified political activity in the constituency, particularly over the House of Representatives seat for Balanga-Billiri.

READ ALSO: Ex-Minister Pantami Rejects Gombe APC Consensus Arrangement For 2027 Gov Poll

While the APC leadership in the state had earlier announced the incumbent, Hon. Ali Isah, who hails from Cham in Balanga Local Government Area, as the consensus candidate, the dissenting aspirants from Billiri—popularly described as the “Five Sons of Tangale”—have rejected the decision.

Hon. Alfred John Attajiri, a frontline contender who has already obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms, has emerged as the rallying point of the opposition to the consensus arrangement.

In a joint statement, the five aspirants expressed support for Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership but argued that the consensus process excluded Billiri Local Government Area.

The statement was signed by:

Hon. Victor Mela Danzaria

Hon. Rambi Ibrahim Ayala

Engr. Ahmed Isa Nayire

Engr. Tony Jonah Nakale

Hon. Alfred John Attajiri

They maintained that, in the interest of justice, equity, and fair zoning, the House of Representatives seat should be zoned to Billiri.

“This decision to participate in the direct primary election reflects the collective concern arising from the absence of Billiri Local Government Area in the consensus arrangement. We fully support Hon. Alfred John Attajiri’s democratic right and stand with him in unity,” the statement read.

The push for a direct primary is seen as a direct challenge to the APC’s internal consensus arrangement and a test of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

The development also comes amid broader dissatisfaction within the Gombe APC, with notable political figures, including former Governor Danjuma Goje, former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Isa Pantami, and former Minister of Transport Saidu Alkali, reportedly expressing reservations about the state’s consensus model.

For Alfred John Attajiri and his supporters, the objective is to ensure that the Tangale people’s interests are reflected through a transparent electoral process rather than closed-door consensus decisions.

Addressing supporters, particularly youths, the aspirants urged calm, stressing that “politics must never divide brothers.” However, they reiterated their loyalty to the APC and its governorship candidate, Jamilu Ishiaku Gwamna, while insisting they would not compromise on internal democracy.

As the 2027 general elections approach, attention now shifts to Governor Inuwa Yahaya and the APC State Working Committee, as stakeholders await the party’s response to the demand for direct primaries in Billiri.