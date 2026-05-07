PSG Switch Focus To Arsenal After ‘Hardest Match Of Season’

Paris Saint‑Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia said his side had already turned their attention to Champions League final opponents Arsenal after seeing off Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

PSG set up a showdown with the Premier League leaders as a 1-1 draw in the second leg at Bayern sealed a 6-5 aggregate victory.

The Georgian said sinking the German giants was the most difficult task of the season so far.

“Very happy we’re in the final. We know it will be difficult against Arsenal. Bayern are one of the best teams right now – it was very difficult, the hardest one of the season,” Kvaratskhelia told Canal Plus.

“We showed we can play against these teams.”

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Scorer of two goals in the first leg, Ousmane Dembele broke through after just three minutes in Munich, turning in a pinpoint Kvaratskhelia cutback.

After the early strike, PSG remained dangerous but had a two-goal lead in the tie and were also content to sit back and control the match.

Harry Kane’s stoppage-time goal, his 55th of the season, came too late for the hosts, with PSG advancing to the showpiece in Budapest on May 30.

PSG coach Luis Enrique praised his side’s spirit against Bayern, who desperately tried to force their way back into the tie but could not break through.

“The character we showed against a team like Bayern is so positive. We’re so happy to reach a second Champions League final in a row,” Luis Enrique told reporters.

“It was very intense. Very difficult. They play football at the highest level. Both teams are similar; we love to press high. We are very happy.”

AFP