2027: Shettima Submits Tinubu’s Nomination Forms, Says President ‘Stabilised Economy’

Vice President Kashim Shettima has formally submitted President Bola Tinubu’s expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 presidential election, declaring that the president has “proved his mettle” in navigating Nigeria’s economic challenges.

The submission to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee in Abuja on Thursday marks the formalisation of the president’s bid for a second term.

It follows the initial purchase of the ₦100 million forms on 28 April by James Faleke, who acted on behalf of the president and various support groups.

Addressing party leadership, Vice President Shettima framed the administration’s first term as a period of necessary hardship required for long-term recovery.

“As he seeks to lead us for another four-year term, through thick and thin, the President has proved his mettle and has shown the world his capacity and resolve to pull the nation out of the woods of misery and pain,” Shettima stated.

Responding to the scrutiny over rising inflation and the removal of the petrol subsidy, the Vice President argued that the President remains undeterred by the political risks of his reforms.

“The storms of the past years have not diminished him; they have made a fine steel out of him,” the Vice President said.

“He has steered this ship through turbulent waters with courage, taking difficult but necessary decisions to stabilise the economy, restore confidence, and prepare Nigeria for a more sustainable future.”

The formal submission follows weeks of political consultation within the APC. James Faleke, while picking up the forms in April, noted that the move was a response to “calls from across the six geo-political zones” for the president to consolidate on infrastructure and social welfare reforms.

However, the 2027 bid is being formalised against a backdrop of significant socio-economic pressure. While the presidency cites foreign exchange stability and increased investor confidence as successes, the headline inflation rate and the high cost of living continue to drive national debate.

Acknowledging the friction between government policy and public sentiment, Shettima said with a philosophical nod to the administration’s stance.

“Hence, our support and reason for rallying around him, the truth that sets men free is most often the truth that men prefer not to hear,” he said.