Angwan Rukuba Killings: Court Fixes July For Hearing In Terrorism Case

A Plateau State High Court in Jos has fixed July 1 and 2, 2026, for a definite hearing in the terrorism case arising from the Angwan Rukuba killings, involving four defendants accused of terrorism and committing acts of terrorism.

The case came up on Thursday before Justice Gidelia Fomyon of Court 9 for a Case Management Conference (CMC), in line with the provisions of Order 4 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) 2024 and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

READ ALSO: Angwan Rukuba Killings: Trial Of Suspect Resumes

At the commencement of proceedings, the Attorney General of Plateau State, Philemon Daffi, led the prosecution team representing the people of Plateau State. Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mustapha Shaba Ibrahim, appeared with his team for the first and second defendants, while M.M. Salihu represented the third defendant, and M.B. Abdullahi appeared for the fourth defendant.

The defendants in the matter are Isa Umar Ibrahim, Adamu Isa Alhassan, Auwalu Abubakar, and Musa Abubakar Ibrahim.

Addressing the court, the prosecution informed Justice Fomyon that the matter was slated for CMC and that the state was ready to proceed. Daffi adopted the prosecution’s case management form, filed on May 17, 2026, and urged the court to issue its report.

Counsel to the defendants also confirmed readiness for the conference and adopted their various responses to the case management forms already filed before the court. Counsel for the first and second defendants told the court their responses were filed on May 6, while the third defendant filed on May 7, and the fourth defendant also filed on May 6, 2026.

All defence lawyers subsequently urged the court to issue its report in accordance with relevant provisions of the law.

Justice Fomyon noted that ordinarily, a case management report ought to be issued within 60 days, but stated that given the circumstances surrounding the case and the level of public interest it has attracted, parties were allowed to suggest convenient dates for hearing.

During proceedings, the court also observed that some of the defendants had pending applications challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

Defence counsel argued that their notices of preliminary objection should be taken and ruled upon at the conclusion of the trial. However, the prosecution opposed the move, insisting that jurisdictional issues should first be resolved to avoid what it described as a “journey in futility.”

Daffi further urged the court to take cognisance of the significant public interest in the case and ensure speedy trial proceedings by ruling on the preliminary objections before the substantive hearing begins.

In his ruling, Justice Fomyon held that case management had been concluded in accordance with the law and adjourned the matter to May 26, 2026, for the court’s report on case management.

The court further fixed July 1 and 2, 2026, for a definite hearing and witness appearances in the terrorism trial.