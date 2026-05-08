Angwan Rukuba Killings: Trial Of Suspect Resumes

The trial of suspects linked to the deadly Angwan Rukuba attacks resumed today, May 8, at the Plateau State High Court in Jos, with proceedings continuing on the case management process.

The defendants, who are facing charges including criminal conspiracy, terrorism, culpable homicide, illegal possession of firearms, and illegal dealing in arms and ammunition, had earlier pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against them by the Plateau State Government.

READ ALSO: Plateau Govt Arraigns Suspects Linked To Anguwan Rukuba Killings

At the previous sitting, the court ordered that the suspects remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) pending the conclusion of investigations and further proceedings.

The prosecution, led by Plateau State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Audu Daffi, had argued for continued DSS custody, citing ongoing investigations and the need to apprehend other suspects still at large.

Defence counsel had opposed the application, raising concerns over access to their clients, but the court directed the DSS to grant lawyers access to the defendants.

Today’s sitting is expected to focus on the Case Management Conference, a critical stage ahead of the commencement of substantive trial in the closely watched matter.

The Angwan Rukuba attack, which occurred in Jos North Local Government Area, reportedly claimed over 30 lives and sparked widespread calls for justice across Plateau State.

Plateau Govt Files Charges Against Five Suspects

Last month, the Plateau state government filed charges of criminal conspiracy to commit terrorism and other related offences against the suspects identified as one Isa Umar Ibrahim, one Auwalu Abubakar aka Auwalu Dogo, and one Musa Abubakar Ibrahim aka Yaroro.

Another defendant, Adamu Isa Alhassan, was charged with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, illegal possession of firearms, and illegally dealing in arms and ammunition.

They were arrested between April 3 and April 10, 2026.

The State Attorney General, Philemon Daffi, who filed the charges, said the actions of the four men were “contrary to Section 269 and punishable under Section 270 of the Penal Code Law of Plateau State, 2017”.

The charges read, “That you, Isa Umar Ibrahim, Musa Abubakar Ibrahim of Riyom Local Government Area, Auwalu Abubakar (A.K.A Auwalu Dogo) of Jos North Local Government Area, Musa Abubakar Ibrahim (A.K.A Yaroro) of Jos North Local Government Areas of Plateau State; and one Ado Ibrahim (now at large) of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, on the 28th day of March, 2025 at Farin Gada, Jos North Local Government Area, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit offences relating to terrorism when you planned, organised, facilitated, aided, and contributed money to carry out the attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court; you thereby committed the above offence.

“That you, Isa Umar Ibrahim, Musa Abubakar Ibrahim of Riyom Local Government Area, Auwalu Abubakar (A.K.A Auwalu Dogo) of Jos North Local Government Area, Musa Abubakar Ibrahim (A.K.A Yaroro) of Jos North Local Government Areas of Plateau State; and one Ado Ibrahim (Now at Large) of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, on the 28th day of March, 2025 at Farin Gada, Jos North Local Government Area, did commit the offence of terrorism when you planned, organised, facilitated, aided, contributed and received money to carry out an attack in Angwan Rukuba, which led to the death of over thirty (30) people in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.”

The charge preferred against Alhassan read, “That you Adamu Isah Alhassan together with one Ibrahim Musa (now at large), Imarana Sa’idu (now at large), Yusuf Sa’idu (now at large) Aliyu Usaini (now at large), Yahuza Adamu (now at large), Mubarak Yunusa (now at large), Yakubu, whose surname is unknown (now at large) and others also at large between the months of January to December, 2025 and in January, 2026 at Gwang, Rin Ward, Bachit and Bangai Villages of Riyom Local Government Area and Vom in Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did commit an illegal act to wit: culpable homicide punishable with death, when you armed yourselves with guns, attacked and killed the residents of Gwang, Rin Ward, Bachit and Bangai Villages of Riyom Local Government Area and Vom in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, and you thereby committed the above offence.”