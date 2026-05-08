FG Issues Clarification On President Tinubu’s Official Designation

The Federal Government has called on media organisations and public institutions to ensure accuracy in the official appellation of President Bola Tinubu in all publications and communications.

In a press statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, on Friday, the office expressed concern over what it described as the “frequent error” in the way the President’s title is presented by some organisations and media outlets.

Akume stressed that the correct and official appellation of the President should always read: “His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“For the record, the correct and official appellation is: His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the SGF stated.

The clarification, according to the statement, became necessary following an error observed in the naming and appellation of the president in a publication by a national daily on Wednesday, May 7, 2026.

Akume noted that such mistakes are avoidable and urged journalists, editors, and organisations to verify official titles before publication to prevent what he described as “avoidable and embarrassing errors”.

He further advised that official confirmations and verifications can be obtained through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation’s verified communication channels, including its social media platforms and official email address.

The statement listed the office’s official platforms as Facebook: @OfficeoftheSGF, Instagram: OfficialOSGFNG, X (formerly Twitter): OfficialOSGF, while enquiries can also be directed via email at [email protected].