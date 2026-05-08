PGF Denies Uzodimma’s Removal As Chairman

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has dismissed reports alleging the removal of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as chairman of the forum, describing the claims as false, misleading and without any basis.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director General of the Forum, Folorusho Aluko, the PGF said no meeting was held where such a decision was taken, insisting that Uzodimma remains the authentic chairman of the body.

The forum stated that the report being circulated on some media platforms was entirely fabricated, stressing that the PGF Secretariat had no record of any resolution or discussion concerning the removal of the chairman.

“The Forum remains united, focused, and committed to its responsibilities,” the statement read.

The PGF therefore urged members of the public, party faithful and the media to disregard the report in its entirety, maintaining that Governor Uzodimma continues to enjoy the confidence and support of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).