2027: Former AGF Malami Picks Kebbi ADC Governorship Form

A former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has formally secured the governorship nomination form of the African Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 Kebbi State governorship election.

Malami, in a statement issued on Saturday on his social media handles, said he decided to join the race because he could no longer remain silent over what he described as worsening insecurity, poverty, poor healthcare, educational decline, and economic hardship in Kebbi State.

He alleged that Kebbi State is currently facing one of the worst humanitarian and governance crises in Nigeria, citing alarming statistics on out-of-school children, multidimensional poverty, maternal mortality, malnutrition, and insecurity.

According to him, more than 67 per cent of children between the ages of six and fifteen are out of school, while over 88 per cent of children in the state reportedly live in multidimensional poverty.

The former minister also expressed concern over the condition of the healthcare sector, stating that maternal mortality remains high while many rural communities lack access to adequate antenatal care and other essential health services.

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On insecurity, Malami said several communities across the state continue to suffer attacks from bandits and kidnappers, forcing many farmers to abandon their farmlands while businesses struggle under fear and uncertainty.

He accused the present administration of misplacing priorities at a time when citizens are battling economic hardship and insecurity.

Declaring what he termed a “State of Emergency on Misgovernance” in Kebbi State, the ADC governorship aspirant pledged to focus on restoring security, improving public education, strengthening healthcare delivery, reviving agriculture, and creating opportunities for youths if elected governor in 2027.

Malami said his ambition is driven by service, accountability, and sustainable development, insisting that the era of what he described as ineffective leadership and empty propaganda must come to an end.

He further called on the people of Kebbi State to support his mission to rebuild the state into a safer and more prosperous society.

“There will be no retreat and no surrender in the collective struggle to rescue our state,” he declared.