Air Peace Lagos–London Flight Disrupted Over Technical Fault

Air Peace on Saturday announced a temporary disruption to its scheduled Lagos–London Gatwick flight after a routine technical check detected a fault on the aircraft.

A statement via its X handle by the airline’s management, Air Peace, said the fault was discovered after passengers had already boarded the aircraft.

The airline was thereafter forced to withdraw the plane from service in line with safety procedures.

“Following the completion of passenger boarding, a routine post-boarding technical check identified a minor aircraft fault that required immediate attention,” the airline stated.

The airline added that all passengers were safely disembarked while engineers attended to the issue.

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Air Peace stressed that passenger safety remained its top priority, noting that the decision to suspend the flight was necessary despite the inconvenience caused to travellers.

“At Air Peace, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew will always take precedence over operational schedules,” the statement read.

“While we understand the inconvenience this situation may have caused, taking swift preventive action was the responsible and necessary decision,” it added.

According to the airline, affected passengers were immediately informed of the development and provided with hotel accommodation and other support services.

The carrier also disclosed that a replacement aircraft would be deployed from London to operate the delayed service.

“To minimise further disruption, a replacement aircraft from London will be dispatched, and passengers are scheduled to depart this morning,” Air Peace said.

The airline assured customers of its commitment to safe and reliable operations, while thanking passengers for their patience and understanding during the disruption.

“We deeply appreciate the patience, understanding, and cooperation shown by our passengers during this period. Their trust remains incredibly important to us,” the statement added.