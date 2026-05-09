Gunmen Kill Couple In Kebbi, Police Launch Manhunt

A middle-aged man and his wife have been brutally murdered in Asarara village, located in Jega Local Government Area.

The victims, identified as 45-year-old Muhammad Haruna and his 35-year-old wife, Habiba Abubakar, were reportedly killed in the early hours of Saturday at about 5:30 a.m. inside their residence in the Asarara community.

Family members and residents described Haruna as a peaceful and quiet individual who was not known for conflicts or disputes within the community.

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They expressed shock over the tragic incident, saying they could not immediately identify anyone who may have had disagreements with him.

According to local sources, the incident has thrown the entire community into mourning, as neighbours and sympathisers gathered at the family house following the discovery of the killings.

The couple is survived by six children, including four boys and two girls, who have now been left orphaned following the tragic incident.

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Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the Kebbi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Bashir Usman, said the police had launched an investigation into the incident.

“As I am talking to you, the bodies are in one of the hospitals in Birnin Kebbi for further investigation and examination to help unravel those behind the gruesome act,” Bashir said.

The spokesperson added that security operatives were on top of the situation and called on residents of the area to remain calm and cooperate with investigators.

Meanwhile, police authorities said a suspect has been arrested over the killing.

Police said substantial and implicating evidence linking the suspect to the crime has been recovered during the investigation.

The Command further revealed that the suspect had allegedly threatened and intimidated the deceased couple with a cutlass on several occasions before the incident.