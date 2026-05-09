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Musk Rants At French Prosecutors Probing His X Platform

He already labelled French magistrates "mentally retarded" in an earlier post in French, following a raid on X's Paris office in mid-February.

By Channels Television
Updated May 9, 2026
Twitter
APRIL 30: Elon Musk arrives to court at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on April 30, 2026 in Oakland, California. Elon Musk invested in OpenAI early on believing it would be a non-profit, but is now suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman for allegedly deceiving him by developing OpenAI into a for-profit company. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

Elon Musk has launched a tirade against French judicial authorities currently investigating possible abuses on his X social network.

France opened an inquiry in January 2025 into allegations that X, formerly known as Twitter, was used to interfere in French politics.

 

Elon Musk has been summoned on April 20, 2026, by the French courts as part of an investigation into alleged abuses on the social media platform X.

 

The probe has since widened to cover allegations of Holocaust denial, distribution of sexual deepfakes, and, most recently, possible complicity in the distribution of images of child sexual abuse.

Responding to a post on the latest phase of the inquiry, Musk wrote in French on Friday: “They’re faker than a chocolate euro and gayer than a flamingo in a neon tutu!”

 

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The SpaceX and Tesla tycoon, under investigation along with former X CEO Linda Yaccarino, recently failed to respond to a summons from the French judiciary for an informal interview.

He already labelled French magistrates “mentally retarded” in an earlier post in French, following a raid on X’s Paris office in mid-February.

At the time of the raid, the social network condemned what it called an abusive judicial action with political motives and denied any wrongdoing.

 

 

AFP

 

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