Nigerian Singer Rema, Others Booked As World Cup To Hold Trio Star-Studded Opening Ceremonies

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Rema, will join other global acts as the 2026 World Cup will feature a trilogy of opening ceremonies, with each of the host countries — Mexico, the United States, and Canada — getting its turn at a star-studded celebration.

Other global music stars, including Katy Perry, Future, Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, J Balvin, and Lisa, will feature, the world governing body FIFA confirmed on Friday.

Mexico will get the party started, 90 minutes before the kickoff of the tournament’s first match between Mexico and South Africa on June 11 at Azteca Stadium, renamed Mexico City Stadium for the tournament.

The show will feature Colombian megstar J Balvin, multi-Grammy-award-winning Mexican rock band Mana, and pop star Alejandro Fernandez, the son of legendary ranchero king Vicente Fernandez.

Mexico’s Latino pop princess Belinda and singer-songwriter Lila Downs are on board, along with South African singer-songwriter Tyla and Los Angeles Azules, who play in the traditional Mexican cumbia style.

“The world will share this moment, and that’s how this tournament will begin,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture, and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament,” Infantino said. “It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration.”

Canada will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the host’s opening match on June 12 in Toronto, with singers Morissette, Buble, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, and Nora Fatehi among the artists to be featured.

Organisers promise a “journey across Canada, as the countdown unfolds through moments that reflect the country from coast to coast.”

Later on the same day, the United States open their campaign against Paraguay in Los Angeles, where it will be another massive sports crossover moment for pop megastar Perry — who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2015.

She’ll be joined by rapper Future, Lisa of K-pop band Blackpink, Brazilian superstar Anitta, Rema, and Tyla, with additional artists still to be announced, FIFA said.

“This opening ceremony in Los Angeles represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become,” Infantino said.

“The lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment, and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country.”

Other global artists who are set to get the sprawling, nearly six-week-long football spectacle off to a spectacular start include Venezuelan reggaeton star Danny Ocean and Bangladeshi-American Sanjoy, a Los Angeles-based DJ set to appear.

Organisers say fans will have an “active role to play” in the shows and encouraged them to arrive early.

“Across time zones and borders, the celebrations are united by one central idea: a shared heartbeat,” FIFA’s statement said.

AFP