Osimhen Leads Galatasaray To Turkish Super Lig Title

Galatasaray secured their fourth consecutive Turkish league title on Saturday after a 4-2 home win over Antalyaspor.

The Istanbul club are four points ahead of arch-rivals Fenerbahce, who they beat 3-0 last month, with one match remaining.

Led by star striker Nigerian Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray have qualified directly for the Champions League again after making it to the knock-out round this year, notably routing Juventus along the way.

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The most successful Turkish club with 26 titles had previously won four consecutive league titles in the late 1990s.

Without a title for twelve years, the longest drought in their history, Fenerbahce sacked their coach and sporting director the day after their derby defeat to Galatasaray.

AFP