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Osimhen Leads Galatasaray To Turkish Super Lig Title

Led by star striker Nigerian Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray have qualified directly for the Champions League again after making it to the knock-out round this year.

By Channels Television
Updated May 9, 2026
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Galatasaray’s Nigerian forward #45 Victor Osimhen (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Turkish Super lig football match between Galatasaray and Antalyaspor at the Rams Park stadium in Istanbul, on May 9, 2026. Photo: YASIN AKGUL / AFP

 

Galatasaray secured their fourth consecutive Turkish league title on Saturday after a 4-2 home win over Antalyaspor.

The Istanbul club are four points ahead of arch-rivals Fenerbahce, who they beat 3-0 last month, with one match remaining.

Led by star striker Nigerian Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray have qualified directly for the Champions League again after making it to the knock-out round this year, notably routing Juventus along the way.

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Galatasaray’s Nigerian forward #45 Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray’s Turkish forward #53 Baris Alper Yilmaz celebrate after winning the Turkish Super lig football match between Galatasaray and Antalyaspor, and the championship, at the Rams Park stadium in Istanbul, on May 9, 2026. Photo: YASIN AKGUL / AFP

 

The most successful Turkish club with 26 titles had previously won four consecutive league titles in the late 1990s.

 

Galatasaray’s Nigerian forward #45 Victor Osimhen (C) celebrates after winning the Turkish Super lig football match between Galatasaray and Antalyaspor, and the championship, at the Rams Park stadium in Istanbul, on May 9, 2026. Photo: YASIN AKGUL / AFP

 

 

Without a title for twelve years, the longest drought in their history, Fenerbahce sacked their coach and sporting director the day after their derby defeat to Galatasaray.

AFP

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