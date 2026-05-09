Police Foil ‘Planned Attack’ In Kwara, Recover Rifles, Ammunition

The Kwara State Police Command said it recorded an operational breakthrough following the arrest of two suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate and the recovery of firearms and ammunition within Ilorin metropolis.

A Saturday statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, noted that the feat was achieved on 5th of May at about 1930hrs, when operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), trailed and apprehended the two suspects within Ilorin metropolis.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects (names withheld), as part of efforts to evade security detection, had allegedly handed over their weapons to a female accomplice for onward movement to an agreed operational location where planned criminal activities were to be executed.

During interrogation, the suspects subsequently led operatives to a hideout where three AK-47 rifles, five AK-47 magazines, and 143 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered.

Further investigation disclosed that the suspects and other fleeing members of the syndicate were allegedly planning a coordinated attack, with members moving in small groups toward a designated convergence point before the operation was foiled through timely intelligence-led policing.

“The suspects reportedly confessed to being members of a kidnapping syndicate currently operating within and around the state.

“They are presently in police custody and assisting investigators with useful information aimed at apprehending other members of the criminal network and preventing further criminal activities”, the statement read in part.

The suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.