2027: Six APC Kano Central Senatorial Aspirants Step Down, Endorse Shekarau

Six aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have withdrawn from the race for the Kano Central senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections and endorsed former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The decision was reached during a high-level meeting convened by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in Abuja.

The meeting reportedly lasted several hours before the agreement was finalised.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the aspirants — Usman Bala, Sha’aban Sharada, Muhammad Zango, Danyaro Yakasai, Abbas Sani Abbas, and Shehu Isa Driver — said they stepped down in the interest of unity and peace in Kano State.

According to them, the endorsement of Shekarau was part of a collective effort to strengthen political harmony and promote stability within the state ahead of the 2027 elections.

READ ALSO: Gov Yusuf Welcomes Shekarau To APC, Says Party Stronger In Kano

The former Kano State governor defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC in April.

Shekarau had announced his move at his residence in Kano, alongside a PDP chieftain, Senator Bello Gwarzo, during a gathering attended by supporters and loyalists.

Addressing the crowd, the former governor said the decision was reached after careful consideration of the available political options.

He sought the opinion of those present, asking if they supported the move, and was met with unanimous approval, signalling collective endorsement of the defection.

Shekarau was the governor of the state from 2003 to 2011. He also served as a minister of education from 2014 to 2015.