2027: Umeh Hails NDC’s Southern Presidency Plan, Backs Obi’s One-Term Bid

The Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, has commended the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) for zoning its 2027 presidential ticket to the South, describing the move as a strategic step toward preserving national unity.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Umeh said the decision taken at the party’s convention on Saturday reflected political sensitivity to Nigeria’s power-sharing arrangement between the North and South.

“The motion that was moved yesterday was that the presidency is zoned to the South for four years and in 2031 when the South would have completed the four years of the eight years due to the South, automatically the presidency should revert to the North,” he said.

“That is how you preserve national unity. You cannot pretend that people are very sensitive to these things. NDC was strategic enough to reason in that direction.”

According to him, delegates at the convention overwhelmingly supported the motion.

READ ALSO: NDC Zones 2027 Presidential Ticket To Southern Nigeria

Umeh also spoke on the reported presidential ambition of Peter Obi under the NDC platform, saying the former Labour Party presidential candidate had long indicated his willingness to serve only one term in office.

“Mr. Obi, for example, started a long time ago to say that he will spend only four years and give way. He knows that he cannot do a second term because Tinubu is already doing four years for the South,” Umeh stated.

“So, that sense of reason prevailed in the NDC. The NDC decided to zone the presidency to the South for the remaining four years of the eight-year term due to Southern Nigeria.”

Responding to questions about whether Obi could be trusted to leave office after one term if elected, the senator expressed confidence that he would honour the promise.

“Assuming Nigerians vote for him and he wins, Peter Obi will leave after four years. In fact, in my discussions with him, he has already started making his plans on how to deliver his promises to Nigerians within four years,” he said.

Umeh also referenced former South African President Nelson Mandela as an example of a leader who served only one term voluntarily.

“Don’t forget that a noble man like Nelson Mandela did only four years and he left. So, if Peter Obi leaves after four years, he will not be the first person,” he added.