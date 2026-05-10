FUTA Student Found Dead In Bush Near Off-Campus Residence

Panic has gripped the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State, following the discovery of the body of a 23-year-old student, Favour Olaniyi, in a bush near his off-campus residence.

Olaniyi, a student of the Department of Surveying and Geo-informatics, was found dead on Saturday along the North Gate area of the university.

An empty bottle of a suspected toxic herbicide was reportedly recovered at the scene, raising concerns that the incident may be linked to suicide.

The university’s Director of Corporate Communication and Protocol, Adegbenro Adebanjo, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, describing it as tragic and confirming that the student’s parents had been notified.

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He said university security promptly alerted the police after the discovery, while medical personnel and security operatives assisted in evacuating the body to the mortuary.

Adebanjo added that FUTA is cooperating with security agencies in ongoing investigations, while counselling support is being provided to students through the Students Affairs Division.

“The Students Affairs Division, FUTA, has always reiterated its readiness and willingness to provide support for students who may be battling with any issues and will continue to do so,” he said.

“Students are encouraged to take advantage of the availability of such counselling and guidance when they are faced with any issues on and off campus,” he added.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed that an investigation has commenced into the incident.

Police spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said detectives found no visible signs of violence on the body at the scene.

“The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and further examination while investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

He urged members of the public, particularly young people, to seek help and counselling during difficult times and avoid actions that could endanger their lives.