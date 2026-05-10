Last Hantavirus Ship Evacuation Flight To Leave Monday — Minister

The Atlantic archipelago’s regional authorities have consistently resisted taking in the ship, which has suffered three deaths and was only authorised to anchor offshore instead of docking in the port.

But all passengers are asymptomatic and were undergoing a final medical assessment before their disembarkation, Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia told reporters on Tenerife shortly before the operation was due to start.

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“The last flight of the entire procedure is scheduled for tomorrow, which is the flight to Australia,” she said.

The ship’s 14 Spaniards would leave first, followed by a Dutch flight that would also take citizens from Germany, Belgium, Greece and part of the crew, Garcia said.

Separate flights for Canadian, Turkish, French, British, Irish and US citizens were also planned for Sunday, added Garcia.

Regional authorities have warned that adverse weather conditions would force the vessel to leave from Monday.

AFP