NDLEA Arrests Three Persons With Disabilities for Drug Trafficking, Seizes Drugs Worth N5.8bn

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested three persons living with disabilities for alleged drug trafficking in separate operations across Anambra State and Kwara State.

This was revealed on Sunday in a statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, where he said operatives acting on intelligence tracked 60-year-old Romanus Nwabara to Akpaka Forest in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The suspect was arrested with 250 grams of skunk packaged in retail sachets.

In a separate raid in Ogbunike, also in Anambra, officers arrested 25-year-old Amos Kenneth, another suspect living with disability, with 160.3 grams of Tramadol, 80 pills of Diazepam, 38.23 grams of Exol-5, and 176.93 grams of skunk.

In Kwara State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Bode Saadu intercepted a commercial vehicle and discovered 6.3 kilograms of skunk concealed in a brown school bag belonging to a passenger identified as Usman Salisu, who is also living with disability.

The agency’s most significant seizure came in Lekki Phase 1, where operatives of NDLEA’s Special Operations Unit raided a mansion allegedly being used as a drug stash house.

During the operation, officers recovered 4,000 parcels of “Loud,” a potent imported strain of cannabis, weighing 2,326 kilograms and estimated to have a street value of over N5.815 billion.

Two Mercedes-Benz buses and designer packaging materials believed to be used for retail distribution were also seized from the property.

Elsewhere, NDLEA officers arrested 38-year-old Emmanuel Osita Okeke in Nyanya-Karu, Nasarawa State, with 129 kilograms of skunk.

In another operation along the Okene-Lokoja highway in Kogi State, officers intercepted a commuter bus heading to Abuja and recovered 76 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 766 kilograms.

Three suspects, Mathew Omohove, Ebuka Desmond, and Babangida Musa, were taken into custody.

In Ijora Badia, NDLEA operatives raided a makeshift skuchies production facility, arresting two suspects identified as Bose Jamiu and Gbenga Gege.

The suspects were allegedly caught processing cannabis and mixing it with other illicit substances. Officers recovered 270 litres of the concoction, popularly known as skuchies, along with 106 grams of Tramadol.

Beyond enforcement, the agency said it has continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy campaign across schools, communities, workplaces, and traditional institutions nationwide, with sensitisation programmes held in states including Nasarawa, Ekiti, Enugu, Abia, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Kano, and Oyo.

Commending officers involved in the latest operations, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Buba Marwa, praised their commitment to reducing drug supply while sustaining public awareness campaigns against substance abuse.

He urged personnel across the country to maintain the momentum in the fight against illicit drugs.

The latest arrests and seizures underscore the scale of Nigeria’s drug trafficking challenge and the NDLEA’s ongoing efforts to dismantle supply chains while deepening prevention campaigns nationwide.