Shiroro Airstrikes Targeted At Bandits, Says Military Amid Claims Of Civilian Casualties

The Nigerian military has insisted that recent air operations conducted in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State were targeted at armed bandits, following allegations from residents that civilians may have been affected.

In a detailed clarification contained in a statement signed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, the Defence Headquarters said the air interdiction operations were based on credible intelligence indicating the convergence of armed bandits at Lukupe Village in Shiroro LGA on May 9, 2026.

It explained that between 11:59 p.m. on May 9 and 6:00 a.m. on May 10, the Nigerian Army UAV Command carried out multiple coordinated airstrikes on identified locations, including Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu, and Kuduru villages.

“The operations were meticulously planned and executed based on credible, actionable intelligence confirming the convergence of terrorists at those specific locations,” the statement said.

“Contrary to the narrative being circulated, the strikes were precisely targeted at identified terrorist enclaves and achieved their intended military objectives, neutralizing approximately seventy armed bandits in Kusasu alone.

“These are armed groups who had been tracked and confirmed as hostile elements actively planning attacks on civilian communities and military assets in the area.”

READ ALSO: Troops Repel ISWAP Attack On 120 Battalion In Yobe, Recover Weapons

The military added that about 70 bandits were neutralised in Kusasu, stressing that the targets were confirmed hostile elements allegedly planning attacks on nearby communities and security infrastructure.

It further stated that, ahead of the operation, civilian communities in the general area had voluntarily relocated to Sarkin Pawa for safety, arguing that this undermined claims that civilians were present in the strike zones.

According to the Defence Headquarters, post-strike assessments showed terrorist casualties, with surviving fighters reportedly seen fleeing on motorcycles toward Zango.

However, residents of Guradnayi community near Kusasu in Shiroro LGA had earlier alleged that an airstrike struck their area in the early hours of Sunday, destroying houses and causing panic over possible casualties.

A resident, Mr. Kasim Abbas, said several houses were affected, though he could not confirm the number of casualties.

“The military first dropped a bomb near the river in Kusasu, while the second bomb was dropped at Guradnayi,” he alleged.

The Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Barrister Maurice Magaji, said he was yet to receive full details of the incident, noting that such operations are typically coordinated from Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters said relevant military formations had been directed to verify allegations of civilian casualties, if any, while maintaining that the strikes achieved their intended objective of targeting armed bandits.

It urged the public and media to exercise caution and avoid spreading unverified reports, stressing that ongoing operations are aimed at restoring security in the region.