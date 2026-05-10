Sunday Dare Defends Tinubu’s Reforms As Northern Stakeholders Endorse Policy Agenda

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, has defended the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu, describing them as “difficult but necessary” measures aimed at preventing economic collapse and repositioning the country for sustainable growth.

Dare said this at a Northern Stakeholders Town Hall engagement in Kaduna State on Saturday, organised by Supporters of President Bola Tinubu under the umbrella of the Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement, with participants expressing support for the president’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections

According to him, the administration’s policies, including fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange reforms, were critical steps toward restoring fiscal stability and improving investor confidence.

Dare also said the reforms were already yielding positive outcomes despite the initial hardships experienced by Nigerians.

Organisers of the engagement said the initiative was designed to deepen public understanding of government policies while also providing an avenue for feedback from grassroots stakeholders.

National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Sunday Adekanbi, said the forum was intended to bridge the gap between government and the people by creating opportunities for direct engagement on policy implementation and governance issues.

Other speakers at the event offered appraisals of the administration’s governance style and reviewed key reforms under the Tinubu government, including infrastructure development initiatives and social investment programmes.

Among them was Professor Solomon Gushibet, Head of the Centre for Financial Economics at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, who spoke on the economic implications of the federal government’s reforms and their long-term impact on national development.

Representing Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, highlighted what he described as the positive effects of petrol subsidy removal at the subnational level.

Maiyaki also attributed the gradual return of peace in previously troubled communities across Kaduna State to deliberate governance and security strategies implemented by the state government.

Participants at the engagement expressed the need for continuity in government policies to ensure long-term economic stability and sustained development, with several stakeholders backing President Tinubu’s re-election for policy consistency.

Organisers disclosed that similar town hall engagements would be extended to other parts of the country ahead of the 2027 general elections as part of efforts to sustain dialogue between the government and citizens.