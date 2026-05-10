Troops Repel ISWAP Attack On 120 Battalion In Yobe, Recover Weapons

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have successfully repelled a coordinated night attack by ISWAP terrorists on the 120 Task Force Battalion in Goniri under Sector 2 in Yobe State.

The incident occurred between the late hours of Saturday, May 9, 2026, and the early hours of Sunday, May 10, 2026.

In a statement made available to Channels Television, the Media Information Officer of the Theatre Command, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said the terrorists advanced from the Mandunari axis around midnight but were detected early by an ambush team.

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“Troops immediately executed a well-coordinated spoiling attack which caught the terrorists in a devastating killing zone. No part of the camp was breached and no equipment was lost,” he said.

He added that air components of OPHK and Nigerian Army Aviation were deployed and carried out a coordinated air-land assault that further decimated the fleeing insurgents.

“The Exploitation of the general area revealed extensive blood trails, body parts and battle damage consistent with scores of terrorist casualties, in addition to terrorist corpses recovered within the immediate vicinity,” the statement added.

Recovered items include one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), two PKT machine guns, five AK-47 rifles, several belts of assorted ammunition, and other personal effects, indicating the scale of the failed attack.

According to the statement, wounded soldiers are in stable condition and receiving treatment, while exploitation operations are ongoing in the area to track fleeing insurgents and consolidate operational gains.