Xenophobia: Africans Cannot Be Running From Africa, We Must Lend Our Voices – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has condemned the renewed wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, urging Africans to unite and defend one another across the continent.

The acclaimed actor made the remarks on Saturday night in Lagos while receiving the Industry Merit Award at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), one of the highest honours in African film and television.

Speaking during his acceptance speech, Kanayo expressed concern over reports of violence targeting foreign nationals in South Africa and called on Africans to speak out against the attacks.

“I’m not happy about what is going on in South Africa today. Our voices must rise against the xenophobic attacks on every African. There must be somewhere Africans will call their home.

“We are not happy about what is happening in South Africa, and everybody should lend his or her voice because we, as Africans, cannot be running from Africa,” he said.

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His comments come amid a fresh outbreak of xenophobic violence in South Africa following the country’s Freedom Day celebrations. Reports indicate that at least two Nigerians and four Ethiopians were killed, while shops owned by migrants in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town were looted and set ablaze.

Videos circulating on social media have also shown foreign nationals being harassed and told to “fix their own countries”.

The attacks have sparked reactions across the continent.

Nigeria has summoned South Africa’s High Commissioner and announced plans to assist citizens who wish to return home. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violence, while noting that illegal migration remains a concern as security agencies intensify operations in affected areas.

Following the surge, the Nigerian government is initiating the voluntary evacuation of over 130 citizens.

Tribute To Nollywood’s Unsung Heroes

Beyond his comments on xenophobia, Kanayo dedicated the prestigious award to the many actors and crew members whose sacrifices helped shape the Nigerian film industry.

“I am very delighted to receive this Industry Merit Award. This is for Africa, for everyone who works as cast or crew.

“We know what those days were like, even before 1992. Many of us are no longer in good health. Many have gone back to their villages, and many have passed on.

“Sometimes, when you stand on a stage like this, you ask yourself, ‘What have I done to still be here?’ Yes, I have made a lot of sacrifices, and I want to thank AMVCA for this honour,” he said.

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The actor also appealed to Canal+, the parent company of MultiChoice, to continue supporting the awards and the African entertainment industry.

“I want to extend a hand of friendship and ask Canal Plus, please keep this going. This is one thing that unites the whole of Africa,” he said.

Kanayo is widely regarded as one of Nollywood’s pioneering figures and most respected performers.

He rose to prominence with his role in Living in Bondage, the groundbreaking Igbo-language film credited with launching Nigeria’s modern home-video industry.

Over the years, he has appeared in more than 100 productions, including Family Battle, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, Lionheart and the popular television sitcom Professor Johnbull.

In addition to his acting career, Kanayo is a trained lawyer who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2020. He is also a recipient of the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).