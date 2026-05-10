Yobe APC Open To Transparent Primaries, Says Governor Buni

Governor Mai Mala Buni has reaffirmed the commitment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State to conduct fair, credible, and transparent primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Buni said the party remains focused on unity and electoral victory at all levels, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

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Speaking on the party’s internal process for selecting candidates for contestable offices, Governor Buni said while the APC had endorsed Baba Mallam Wali as its preferred candidate following the resolutions of a critical stakeholders’ meeting held on April 23, 2026, the party remains open to a democratic primary election should consensus fail.

According to him, consensus remains a preferred path toward strengthening party cohesion, but it is not the only option on the table.

“The emergence of Baba Mallam Wali as the preferred candidate followed the resolutions of the critical stakeholders’ meeting.”

”He was endorsed and adopted as the preferred candidate, but if there is no general agreement, we shall adopt the election mode,” Buni stated.

Drawing from his own political experience, the governor recalled how he emerged as the APC candidate in 2019 after a consensus arrangement was challenged by some aspirants, prompting the party to conduct an election.

“This is not new. In 2019, I was nominated as a consensus candidate. A few aspirants contested the decision, and we went for an election where I emerged as the party’s candidate with a very wide margin. We are ready to repeat that history if we cannot reach consensus,” he said.

Governor Buni noted that consultations and dialogue among party leaders, stakeholders, and aspirants are ongoing, with the aim of arriving at an amicable resolution that preserves unity within the party.

He emphasised that peace and cohesion within both the state and the APC remain paramount, describing himself as deeply invested in the party’s continued growth and stability as one of its founding members and former National Chairman.

“As governor, I will be the happiest person to see the state and party peaceful and united. We remain citizens of Yobe State and members of the APC. My expectation is to see us more united and collectively working for our candidates to win the 2027 general election,” he said.

Buni also highlighted Yobe State’s reputation for political transparency and participatory democracy, pledging that the state would continue to uphold the principles of fairness, inclusiveness, and “politics without bitterness.”

He urged party members across the state to close ranks, strengthen internal unity, and mobilise support for the APC’s candidates at all levels, from legislative seats to the governorship and the presidency.

“I call on all APC members in the state to promote unity and generate more support for the party to remain Yobe and Nigeria’s ruling political party, and to deliver the state to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term bid and all other candidates of the All Progressives Congress,” the governor said.