2027: Coalitions Interested In Power, Nigerians Now Wiser —Sowore

A former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has dismissed the growing political coalitions ahead of the 2027 general election, saying they are just interest groups with people interested in power.

Sowore, who is also a human rights activist, made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday.

“It has come to pass; they are not a coalition. These are just interest groups and persons who are interested in power,” he said.

“The real coalition that needs to happen, even the 2015 coalition you are talking about, wasn’t just the merger of these political parties that made it out. It was that the Nigerian people were tired of the People Democratic Party (PDP) at that time and decided that they would ease them out of power.”

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Sowore’s comment came amid the growing alignments to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In 2025, the likes of the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar; the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi; the former presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso; and many more left their parties to form a coalition in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with the same aim of unseating the ruling party.

However, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso recently defected from the ADC to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), citing an internal crisis as one of the reasons for their defection.

Sowore, however, claimed that Nigerians can’t be deceived by coalitions ahead of next year’s elections.

“So you go and set up a coalition made up of the people who took Nigeria to where it’s now, and you’re talking to political parties whose interest is to grab power. Nigerian people, I think, are wiser than that.

“What has been shown on your show consistently is that there is a coalition to be made with the press; the people are cheated; they are disenfranchised and disenchanted with the system, and they are bigger than the political parties we call a coalition,” he stated.

The human rights activist spoke on the latest wave of defections into the NDC, dismissing the party as “owned by an individual”.

“The latest coalition, which is the NDC, is not even a coalition but a political party that came into existence in the way of a court order obtained from Kogi State. It’s not a coalition; it’s owned by an individual, the former governor of Bayelsa State, so you can’t call that a coalition.

“Our party, the African Action Congress, has been in existence since 2018; it has gone through some of the roughest patches of political existence, and we have maintained and consistently told you that the solution to our problem is not to be looking for coalitions of people who destroyed your past, whom you now want to entrust with your future.”

In the lead-up to the 2015 elections, several parties merged to form the ruling APC and later won the presidential poll.