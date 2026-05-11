Dua Lipa Sues Samsung Over Use Of Her Likeness On TV Box

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The legal papers include a snapshot of the box for a high definition television. The television screen is filled with several images, the largest showing part of Lipa’s face.

The photo, titled “Dua Lipa – Backstage at Austin City Limits, 2024,” is registered with the US copyright office and belongs to Lipa, according to the suit.

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The suit lists Lipa’s extensive commercial partnerships, including serving as global brand ambassador for Puma, campaigns with Versace and Yves Saint Laurent and collaborations with Porsche, Apple, Chanel, Nespresso, Bvlgari and Tiffany & Co.

“Ms. Lipa is highly selective in her commercial partnerships and has cultivated a premium brand through carefully curated, high-end sponsorships and endorsements,” according to the suit. “Consistent with this deliberate strategy, Plaintiff would not have agreed to license her name, image or likeness in connection with the sale of the Infringing Products.”

The suit lists eight civil offenses, including violation of right of publicity, copyright infringement and false endorsement.

The complaint seeks a permanent injunction, an award no less than for $15 million for actual damages and punitive damages.

AFP