Israel Jails Soldiers For Desecrating Virgin Mary Statue In Lebanon

An image widely shared online last week showed an Israeli soldier with his arm around the statue of the mother of Christ while holding a cigarette up to her mouth.

According to the military, the incident took place several weeks ago in southern Lebanon and was investigated by commanders on the ground.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, the soldier documented carrying out the act was sentenced to 21 days of military prison, and the soldier who filmed the incident was sentenced to 14 days of military prison,” the military said on Monday.

In a separate post on X, military spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Ariella Mazor said: “The IDF views the incident with utmost severity and emphasises that the conduct of the soldier completely deviates from the values expected of its personnel.”

It is not the first time the Israeli military has come under criticism in recent weeks over its soldiers’ conduct surrounding Christian statues in southern Lebanon.

READ ALSO: Hezbollah Condemns ‘Israeli Aggression’ Despite Lebanon Truce

In late April, the military said two soldiers would receive 30 days of military detention and be removed from combat duty over the destruction of a statue of Jesus Christ in the southern Lebanese village of Debl.

In that incident, a photo was shared online showing an Israeli soldier using a sledgehammer to strike the head of a statue of a crucified Jesus.

“The IDF respects freedom of religion and worship, as well as holy sites and religious symbols of all religions and communities,” Mazor said.

The military has “no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols,” she added.

AFP