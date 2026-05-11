BREAKING: FG Scraps UTME Requirement For NCE Candidates

Candidates seeking admission into Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes in colleges of education will no longer be required to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced this on Monday during JAMB’s 2026 policy meeting in Abuja.

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Under the new guidelines, prospective students will only need a minimum of four O-level credits in school certificate to qualify for admission.

According to the minister, the move is designed to ease the administrative burden on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

More to follow.