Mutfwang Assures Farmers Of Security After Fresh Killings In Barkin Ladi

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has assured farmers across the state of adequate security ahead of the farming season, following fresh attacks that left seven people dead in Nding community, Fan District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

Governor Mutfwang gave the assurance on Tuesday during a visit to the affected community alongside the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, other government officials, and security chiefs.

Addressing grieving residents, the governor urged communities not to abandon their farms despite the renewed violence, insisting that the government is taking concrete steps to secure farming areas and restore normalcy.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure peace returns to our communities. I want to assure our farmers to prepare for the farming season because the government is making plans to ensure that all our people are protected,” Mutfwang said.

He expressed sympathy to families who lost loved ones in the attack and reiterated the government’s determination to tackle insecurity across Plateau.

“Plateau will not go down because of the activities of evil men. Those behind these attacks will be brought to book,” the governor added.

The Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Stephen Pwajok, raised concerns over what he described as inadequate security presence in parts of the local government, lamenting that several communities remain vulnerable.

Pwajok alleged that a school, closed for years in the area, is now being used as a hideout by criminal elements.

“For years, this school has remained closed, and unfortunately it is now serving as a camp for bandits. The absence of security personnel in this area has worsened the situation,” he said.

The council chairman further disclosed that seven people were also killed in another community within Barkin Ladi, describing the recurring attacks on farmlands as a major threat to livelihoods and food production.

He, however, commended the Plateau State Commissioner of Police for the swift deployment of mobile police officers to the affected community following the latest attack.

Residents of Nding community continue to call for a sustained security presence and decisive action to halt the cycle of violence in Barkin Ladi and other parts of Plateau State.