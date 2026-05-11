Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund Eyes Partnership With Dangote Group On Africa Investments

The President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has held a meeting with Nicolai Tangen, the Chief Executive Officer of Norges Bank Investment Management, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund manager, overseeing assets valued at approximately $1.9 trillion.

At the meeting, the Norwegian investment institution expressed strong interest in partnering with Dangote Group to expand its footprint across the African continent, with a focus on strategic sectors including power, energy, renewables, agriculture, fertiliser, and cement, according to a statement by the company.

Also present at the meeting were Svein Tore Holsether, Chief Executive Officer of Yara International, one of the world’s leading fertiliser and agricultural companies, and Terje Pilskog, Chief Executive Officer of Scatec, a global renewable energy company.

“The engagement shows growing global investor confidence in Africa’s industrial and infrastructure potential, as well as the increasing role of indigenous conglomerates such as Dangote Group in driving large-scale economic transformation.

“For Dangote Group, the potential partnership represents a significant opportunity to deepen its investments across key sectors critical to Africa’s development, particularly in energy transition, food security, and industrial capacity expansion”, according to the statement.

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The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, widely regarded as a benchmark for global institutional investment, has in recent years shown increased interest in emerging markets, with Africa seen as a frontier for long-term value creation.

The collaboration between the fund and Dangote Group could unlock substantial capital flows into critical infrastructure and industrial projects, further accelerating economic growth and regional integration across the continent.