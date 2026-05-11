Okpebholo Condemns UNIBEN Killing, Vows To Intensify Fight Against Cultism

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has condemned in the strongest terms the murder of a youth at the main gate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) by gunmen in broad daylight on Sunday.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary on Monday, Governor Okpebholo described the brazen and cold-blooded killing on a day regarded as sacred by many as an affront to human dignity, a threat to public safety, and an attack on everything his administration stands for. He termed the act completely unacceptable.

The governor also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the deceased, whose life was violently and senselessly cut short.

According to the statement, the Edo State Police Command has commenced investigations into the incident, while security agencies are working round the clock to identify and apprehend all those responsible, insisting there will be no escape from justice.

Governor Okpebholo assured the public and the victim’s family that the case will not be swept under the rug.

READ ALSO: Police Commence Investigation Into Fatal Shooting Incident At UNIBEN

Reiterating his administration’s firm resolve to stamp out cultism in all its forms across Edo State, the governor highlighted that since assuming office, his administration has taken deliberate and sustained steps to confront the cult menace head-on.

“These efforts include sustained security operations in cult-prone communities across the state, resulting in the arrest and prosecution of numerous suspected cultists; close collaboration between the Edo State Government and the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Army to disrupt and dismantle cult networks; community engagement initiatives involving traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, and civil society organisations; and strong support for the rehabilitation and reintegration of young persons vulnerable to cult recruitment, recognising that long-term peace requires both enforcement and prevention,” the statement noted.

While acknowledging that these measures are already yielding results, the governor stressed that the murder of a young person in broad daylight is a grim reminder that the battle is far from over and that the government must continue to intensify its efforts.

“Edo State will not be a sanctuary for criminals,” Governor Okpebholo declared. “Those who carry arms and terrorise innocent people will face the full consequences of the law.”

Members of the public with useful information regarding the killing have been urged to contact the Edo State Police Command or any other security agency immediately, with assurances that all information provided will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

The Edo State Government reaffirmed its commitment to securing every community and every part of the state, so that no family will have to endure the pain of losing a loved one to senseless cult violence.