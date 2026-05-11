Police Commence Investigation Into Fatal Shooting Incident At UNIBEN

The Edo State Police Command has launched an investigation into a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Sunday at approximately 5:00 PM around the University of Benin (UNIBEN) axis in Benin City.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, preliminary investigations reveal that three occupants of a Mercedes-Benz GLK vehicle — Onwuke Blessed, Alexander Omogiate, and Chinenye Christian Mbagwu — were driving out of UNIBEN when an unidentified white GLK vehicle reportedly intercepted them at the university’s main gate in Ugbowo.

The occupants of the suspect vehicle reportedly lowered their windows and opened fire on the victims before fleeing to an unknown destination.

As a result of the attack, the occupants of the vehicle sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries. A female passerby, identified as Dorathy Ubah, was also said to be hit during the incident.

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Police operatives promptly mobilized to the scene upon receiving the report, and the victims were immediately rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) for urgent medical attention. Tragically, Alexander Omogiate was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, while the other injured victims are currently responding to treatment.

The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident, with the aim of tracking down the fleeing suspects and bringing them to justice.

The Edo State Police Command sternly warned all criminal elements and hoodlums operating within the state, particularly around university campuses, to desist from acts of violence and criminality.

The Command said it remains resolute in its commitment to rid Edo State of all forms of crime.

The police assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring those responsible for this heinous act are apprehended and prosecuted.

Members of the public with credible information that could assist the ongoing investigation are also encouraged to report promptly to the nearest police station or contact the Command through its emergency lines.

The police promised to treat all information provided with the strictest confidentiality.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has condemned in the strongest terms the UNIBEN shooting.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary on Monday, Governor Okpebholo described the brazen and cold-blooded killing on a day regarded as sacred by many as an affront to human dignity, a threat to public safety, and an attack on everything his administration stands for. He termed the act completely unacceptable.

The governor also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the deceased, whose life was violently and senselessly cut short.