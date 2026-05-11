Tinubu, Aiyedatiwa, Mimiko, Others Eulogise Pa Fasoranti At 100

The ancient city of Akure, Ondo State, stood still on Monday, 11th May 2026, as dignitaries from all walks of life converged to celebrate the centenary birthday of elder statesman and national leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by his Vice, Kashim Shettima, described Pa Fasoranti as a moral compass and living witness to Nigeria’s historical evolution. He said the elder statesman’s life symbolizes courage, sacrifice, and principled commitment to public service.

Tinubu emphasized that Pa Fasoranti belongs to a generation that shaped history rather than merely observing it, stressing that any society where leadership loses compassion for the vulnerable becomes weakened.

He commended Pa Fasoranti for consistently standing with the marginalised and giving voice to the underrepresented, noting that the Afenifere leader had always chosen principle over convenience and service over silence.

“Pa Fasoranti’s lifetime spans Nigeria’s colonial era, independence, military rule, interrupted democratic transitions, and the present constitutional order, yet he remained firmly rooted in justice and unity,” Tinubu added.

The president also lauded the elder statesman’s contributions to education, democracy, and nation-building, praying for his continued good health and enduring legacy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described Pa Fasoranti as a towering moral authority and living institution whose 100 years reflect discipline, integrity, courage, and selfless service to humanity.

Aiyedatiwa noted that the centenary celebration transcends longevity, emphasizing that it commemorates a life deeply woven into Nigeria’s moral and historical fabric.

He said the elder statesman had remained steadfast through Nigeria’s political transitions without compromising his ideals, describing him as a bridge between generations and a custodian of enduring values.

The governor challenged the younger generation to emulate Pa Fasoranti’s discipline, truthfulness, and selfless service, stressing that enduring greatness is built on integrity rather than temporary recognition.

“Happy 100th birthday, our own living legend, Pa Fasoranti,” Governor Aiyedatiwa declared, praying for continued sound health for the centenarian.

In his goodwill message, former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko described the occasion as a celebration of dignity, honour, integrity, and resilience in adversity.

Mimiko emphasized that Pa Fasoranti exemplifies humility and principled leadership, noting that the elder statesman personally insisted the celebration be held within his residence.

He described the celebrant as a complete man whose life offers enduring lessons in leadership and character, while praying for the fulfilment of his remaining aspirations.

Other dignitaries at the occasion included: Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun; former Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former Osun State Deputy Governor Senator Iyiola Omisore; Afenifere chieftain Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa; Ekiti State Secretary to the Government Prof. Habibat Adubiaro; members of the National Assembly and state assemblies; and top government officials.

Among traditional rulers present were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, represented by Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi; the Olowo of Owo and Chairman of the Council of Obas, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye; the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi; and the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo.