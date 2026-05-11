UTME: JAMB Retains 150 As University Admission Cut-Off Mark

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has retained 150 as the cut-off mark for admission into universities for the 2026/27 academic session.

JAMB announced this during its policy meeting in Abuja on Monday, where it said the decision followed a vote of vice-chancellors available at the meeting.

It said the cut-off for colleges of nursing is 150, while for polytechnics, it was 100 of the 400 obtainable marks.

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The Heads of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria had unanimously agreed that the Minimum Admissible Scores for admissions into Universities should be 150, Colleges of Nursing, 150, and Polytechnics, 100. Advertisement — JAMB (@JAMBHQ) May 11, 2026

The scores, known as National Minimum Tolerable UTME Scores, indicate that no tertiary institution is allowed to admit candidates who score below the agreed benchmarks.

But schools are generally permitted to set higher cut-offs for applicants seeking admission.

Last year, the cut-off mark for admission into universities was pegged at 150, a move which raised concerns among Nigerians and prompted outcry among observers who argued it was too low for admission seekers.

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Candidates seeking admissions into Education Programs and Agriculture non-Engineering Courses are now exempted from UTME. — JAMB (@JAMBHQ) May 11, 2026 Advertisement

At the meeting, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions remains 16 years.

“Following extensive consultations and policy reviews, the government has maintained sixteen (16) years as the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions.

“This position reflects a careful balance between inclusivity and academic readiness. While we recognise the existence of exceptionally gifted individuals, such cases must be treated within clearly defined and rigorously enforced guidelines to preserve the integrity of the system as a whole,” he said.

The minister said admissions outside JAMB’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) were illegal and would not be recognised.