Why The North Will Vote For Tinubu In 2027 – Gov Sani

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has expressed confidence that Nigerians, particularly those from the northern region, will vote for President Bola Tinubu for a second term in 2027.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Governor Sani said Tinubu has successfully stabilised the Nigerian economy since assuming office in 2023.

The governor questioned what the opposition, who frequently criticise the president, could do differently, noting that they have yet to present any viable alternatives.

“They will vote for him for two reasons. You see, most of those people opposing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have they really come to the station and told you this is our alternative position in education, in healthcare, in agriculture? These are people we were together with just yesterday; now they have come up from nowhere. Some of them have become latter-day activists, some of them have become pro-democracy activists overnight.

“The people in the villages you are talking about, they know the identity, they know the antecedents, they know all the people you are referring to. So, for me, whether there is any opposition, that is the question you would ask.

“The answer is no, because we haven’t seen anything that they have come up with that they can do better than what the president is doing in the current circumstances. That is what the common man in the streets and the villages is asking, and there is no answer at this moment,” Governor Sani said.

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has faced complaints from some aspirants over consensus arrangements, raising fears of a potential implosion within the party. However, Governor Sani said he is not worried about the situation.

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“Honestly speaking, I am not losing sleep over this situation at all because, let me give an example from my own state. Of course, I called aspirants, and we agreed that where we can have a consensus, let’s have consensus, but where people do not agree with consensus, the Electoral Act is clear.

“You cannot have a consensus until all the aspirants sit together and agree. Outside of that, I feel it is not right. So, in Kaduna, I made it clear to everyone.

“As a governor, you can have a preference for anyone if you so wish because you are a human being, but at the end of the day, it is the people — the party members — who will ultimately decide who becomes the candidate,” he said.

On reports of a crack within the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Governor Sani, who is the Vice Chairman of the Forum led by Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, said there is no problem.

He denied any serious issue but described it as “a slight misunderstanding,” adding that in democracy, people disagree in order to reach agreement.

“All the governors are together. His Excellency Hope Uzodimma is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, and my humble self, Senator Uba Sani, is the Vice Chairman. I don’t think you will hear anything more about it. In my opinion, that is democracy — we can choose to agree and disagree,” the governor added.