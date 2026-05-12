JAMB Unveils 2026 UTME Top Scorers As UNILAG MBBS Applicant Leads Chart (FULL LIST) 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the list of top scorers for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with an applicant to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) leading the chart.

At its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Abuja on Monday, JAMB said Ekiti-born Owoeye Jesudunsin, who sat for the examination in Ogun State, was ranked as the highest scorer for the 2026 UTME. She scored 372 out of 400 marks to emerge as the highest-scoring candidate.

According to JAMB registrar Ishaq Oloyede, Jesudunsin applied to study medicine and surgery as her first choice at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

READ ALSO: FG Scraps UTME Requirement For NCE Candidates

Her score is three marks lower than the 2025 top score of 375. Anambra-born Chinedu Okeke got the score.

In second place this year was Ikenna Enwere with 370 marks. The Imo-born picked Nile University in Abuja as his first choice and chose to study computer science.

He was closely followed by Ayomide Bamisile of Ondo State, who scored 369 marks. Bamishile applied to study software engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State.

READ ALSO: [UTME] JAMB Retains 150 As University Admission Cut-Off Mark

2026 UTME Top Scorers

Below is a list of the top scorers for the 2026 UTME as released by JAMB during the 2026 policy meeting: