Shine Rosman Raises Alarm Over Sexual Harassment In Lagos, Calls For Self-Defence

Nigerian-Canadian actress Shine Rosman has spoken out about the prevalence of sexual harassment in Lagos, particularly in the Yaba area, where she said women are frequently subjected to inappropriate touching in public without consequences for perpetrators.

Rosman, who gained recognition for her role in To Kill A Monkey and for her advocacy work, expressed frustration over what she described as the alarming rate of sexual harassment in the state.

The actress lamented that despite how widespread the problem is, little has been done by the authorities to address it.

“Do you know how bad sexual harassment is in Lagos? Go to Yaba as a girl and see how you’ll be touched inappropriately. Everyone hearing this knows it is true.

“But till today, nothing has been done about it. You’re walking in Yaba, and people are touching you inappropriately, and nothing will happen,” she said during an appearance on the Cafe One Studio podcast.

Rosman, founder of the non-profit organisation Available Shoulders, which provides support for survivors of harassment and trauma, cited a TikTok video showing a woman using a cane to defend herself after being harassed.

“I saw one girl on TikTok; she carried a cane. The person who touched her, she flogged. I said, ‘Good, flog him.’ She was like, ‘If you come near me…’ She flogged the guy, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what you deserve.’”

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The actress argued that women may have no choice but to protect themselves if authorities fail to act.

“If the government is not going to do anything, it’s enough for us to defend ourselves. If a man can sexually harass you casually during the day, what do you think he can do behind closed doors when no one is looking?” she queried.

Despite Rosman’s concerns, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has continued to implement measures aimed at protecting women and girls from sexual harassment and abuse.

The agency coordinates medical, legal and psychosocial support for survivors while also organising public awareness campaigns, workshops, conferences and educational programmes.