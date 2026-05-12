Unilever Nigeria Approves N18.67bn Dividend For Shareholders

Unilever Nigeria Plc has approved N18.67 billion for shareholders as dividend for the 2025 financial year.

Shareholders approved a final dividend of N3.25 per share, amounting to N18,671,267,605.25, subject to applicable withholding tax and statutory deductions.

The approval was contained in a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Peter Dada, following resolutions passed at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 8, 2026, in Lagos.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appeared in the company’s register of members at the close of business on April 10, 2026, according to the company.

The company stated that the approved payout would be deducted from the amount standing to the credit of the statement of comprehensive income for the 2025 financial year.

“That a dividend of N18,671,267,605.25 that is N3.25 per share subject to the deduction of appropriate withholding taxes and other statutory deductions for the year ended 31st December 2025 be paid to members whose names were in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday 10th April 2026.”

The dividend resolution was the major item considered at the AGM held in Lagos.

Shareholders approved the dividend following consideration of the company’s audited financial statements for 2025.

The AGM also approved several governance-related resolutions, including the election and re-election of directors and the composition of the statutory audit committee for 2026.

Unilever Nigeria also secured shareholder approval for transactions involving related parties during the 2026 financial year.

Mr. Ibrahim Sodipe and Mr. Uchenna Nwakanma were elected as directors of the company.

Mr. Michael Ikpoki, Mr. Ben Langat, and Ms. Ngozi Edozien were re-elected after retiring by rotation.

Shareholders also approved N120 million as remuneration for non-executive directors for the 2026 financial year.

The company also obtained approval for a general mandate to procure goods, services, and financing from related parties on commercial terms.

According to the company, the related-party transaction mandate aligns with its transfer pricing policy and Rule 20.8 of the Nigerian Exchange 2015 Issuers’ Rules.

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The company delivered a strong financial performance in 2025, with profitability and revenue growing significantly compared to the previous year.

The company’s audited results showed improved margins driven by higher turnover and stronger operational performance.

Gross profit rose by 62% to N90 billion in 2025.

Net profit more than doubled to N32 billion from N15 billion recorded in 2024.

Turnover increased by 43% to N214 billion compared to N150 billion in the previous year.