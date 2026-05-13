Arewa Group Faults ACF Leadership Crisis, Says North Being Exposed To Ridicule

The Arewa Cohesion for Peace, Unity and Development Initiative (ACI) has condemned the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), describing the situation as an embarrassing development that has exposed Northern Nigeria to public ridicule and political mockery.

In a statement issued by its Director General, Dr Abdullahi Idris, ACI expressed concern over the increasing public disagreements, accusations, and factional disputes within the ACF, saying the organisation had lost the dignity and moral standing expected of a respected northern platform.

According to the group, the recent exchange of communiqués and counter-statements, allegations of constitutional violations, financial misconduct, abuse of office, and reports of police involvement have reduced the ACF to what it described as “a public spectacle.”

ACI said the crisis was coming at a difficult period when the North is already grappling with serious challenges, including insecurity, poverty, unemployment, poor education, economic hardship, and weakening social cohesion.

“The disturbing events surrounding the leadership crisis in the ACF have become a major source of embarrassment to Northern Nigeria and its people,” the statement said.

The organisation added that rather than providing unity, direction, and strategic leadership for the region, the ACF crisis has projected division, confusion, and institutional failure before the rest of the country.

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ACI stressed that no region can make meaningful progress where personal interests, ego battles, and power struggles are allowed to overshadow collective responsibility and the common good.

The group, therefore, urged all parties involved in the dispute to place the interest of the North above personal ambitions and embrace dialogue, restraint, and constitutional order to prevent further damage to the region’s image.

ACI also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace, unity, accountability, and inclusive leadership across Northern Nigeria.

Dr Idris said the organisation consists of visionary and disciplined stakeholders committed to service, integrity, and regional development.

He stated that ACI would continue to engage constructively on critical issues affecting the North, particularly in the areas of security, youth empowerment, education, economic growth, peaceful coexistence, and regional unity.

“The North needs purposeful and forward-looking leadership with integrity and credibility to confront the challenges facing the region. This is not the time for endless internal conflicts and public disgrace,” he added.

The organisation further called on northern elders, political leaders, traditional institutions, professionals, and civil society groups to support efforts aimed at rebuilding the image of the region and restoring responsible leadership capable of earning national respect.