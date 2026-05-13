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China-US Trade Talks Begin In South Korea

The officials are likely to put the finishing touches on any announcements made during Trump's summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

By Channels Television
Updated May 13, 2026
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US President Donald Trump (L) and China’s President Xi Jinping greet each other as they arrive for talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan on October 30, 2025.

 

Delegations from China and the United States met for trade talks in South Korea, Chinese state media reported Wednesday, hours before US President Donald Trump is due to arrive in Beijing.

The talks were taking place at Incheon International Airport, near Seoul, Xinhua news agency said, without providing further details.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said he would be meeting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, both of whom have led previous rounds of negotiations.

 

This handout photo taken on May 13, 2026, and released by the Blue House via Yonhap shows South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (R) shaking hands with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L) during their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP)

 

The officials are likely to put the finishing touches on any announcements made during Trump’s summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

 

This handout photo taken on May 13, 2026, and released by the Blue House shows South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (R) talking with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng (L) during their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul. (Photo by Handout / The Blue House / AFP)

 

Washington and Beijing last year slapped tit-for-tat tariffs on each other’s exports, with levies exceeding 100 percent.

Trump and Xi agreed on a year-long trade truce at their October meeting in South Korea.

“Economic security is national security,” Bessent said as he announced his South Korea trip on social media.

Bessent will then travel to Beijing for the Trump-Xi summit, he added.

More than a dozen business executives, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Tesla boss Elon Musk, are also travelling to China with Trump.

 

 

AFP

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