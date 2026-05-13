UPDATED: Court Jails Ex-Minister Saleh Mamman For 75 Years Over N33.8bn Fraud

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday convicted and sentenced former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, to a total of 75 years’ imprisonment in absentia over ₦33.8 billion money laundering offences linked to the Zungeru and Mambilla hydroelectric power projects.

The trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, found Mamman guilty on all 12 counts filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), bordering on conspiracy and money laundering, and ordered that the sentences shall run consecutively, bringing the total term to 75 years.

Justice Omotosho held that Mamman’s absence from court on the day of sentencing and on the previous adjourned date was a deliberate attempt to frustrate the administration of justice.

He agreed with EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, that under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, the court had the power to proceed with sentencing in the absence of the defendant, adding that Mamman could not claim a miscarriage of justice.

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The court consequently sentenced Mamman to seven years’ imprisonment on Counts 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 without an option of fine.

He was also sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on Count 4 with an option of a ₦10 million fine, and two years’ imprisonment on Count 5 without an option of fine.

The judge ordered that all sentences shall run consecutively.

Justice Omotosho further ruled that the sentence shall commence from the date Mamman is arrested, as he was convicted and sentenced in absentia.

He directed all security agencies within and outside Nigeria, including Interpol, to arrest Mamman wherever he is found and hand him over to the Nigerian Correctional Service to serve his sentence.

The court also ordered the final forfeiture of Mamman’s two properties located in Abuja, as well as monies in various currencies recovered by anti-graft agencies.

In addition, the judge ordered the convict to refund the outstanding balance from the ₦22 billion already traced to the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects, out of the ₦33.8 billion allegedly siphoned.

The conviction followed a long-running trial instituted by the EFCC, which accused Mamman of conspiring with ministry officials and private companies to divert funds earmarked for the two major power projects.

He was arraigned on July 11, 2024, on a 12-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering and pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The EFCC called 17 witnesses and tendered 43 exhibits in proof of its case.

After the prosecution closed its case, Mamman filed a no-case submission on November 19, 2025, arguing that the EFCC had not established sufficient evidence to require him to enter a defence.

However, in a ruling delivered on December 11, 2025, Justice Omotosho dismissed the application, holding that a prima facie case had been established.

The judge stressed that the ruling was not a finding of guilt but only an order requiring the defendant to respond to the allegations.

The case was adjourned to February 23, 2026, for continuation of defence, before Wednesday’s final judgement brought the proceedings to a close. The ruling marks one of the most significant corruption convictions, which began with Mamman’s arrest and detention by the EFCC on May 10, 2021.