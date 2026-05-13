‘I Don’t Play Politics Of Enmity’, Wike Defends Visit To APC Chair Yilwatda

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed insinuations following his recent visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, stating that he does not practise “politics of enmity.”

Addressing journalists after inspecting some ongoing projects in the nation’s capital, the FCT minister clarified that his interaction with the APC chairman was a matter of personal association and professional courtesy rather than a formal political meeting.

Speaking further, the minister maintained that he is under no obligation to disclose details of his private life or social interactions, stating that the visit was private and questioning why such a personal act should be announced to the “whole world.”

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Wike argued that every individual has the freedom to associate with others regardless of political affiliations.

He rejected the idea that members of different political parties, such as the APC and PDP, should avoid each other.

Wike reminded reporters of his long-standing relationship with Yilwatda, noting that both had served as colleagues when he was a minister.

“We’re all colleagues before he left for the chairmanship of APC. So what I should do anytime I see him is to hide? Anytime he sees me, he should run away so people will not say something?”

He explained that the visit was a reciprocal gesture after Yilwatda had made several unsuccessful attempts to see him at his office.

Wike noted that, as a busy minister, he often receives many visitors, and since the APC chairman could not secure an appointment at the office, he opted to visit the APC chairman at his residence to hear what he had to say.

The minister emphasised that his primary concern remained the fulfilment of his duties and the satisfaction of his “appointor.”

“What’s important to me is what I’m doing for my people,” Wike concluded, asserting that the results of his work hold more weight than political speculation.