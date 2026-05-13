Iheanacho’s Late Penalty For Celtic Sets Up Title Decider Against Hearts

Kelechi Iheanacho’s controversial 99th-minute penalty snatched a 3-2 win for Celtic at Motherwell on Wednesday and set up a final day showdown for the Scottish Premiership title against Hearts.

The Jambos are closing in on their first title since 1960 and becoming the first side outside of the Old Firm to become champions for 41 years.

Celtic remain in the hunt for their 14th title in 15 years after Iheanacho’s spot-kick kept them only one point behind.

But the award of that penalty was labelled “disgusting” by Hearts boss Derek McInnes who claimed his side are “up against everything” in trying to end the stranglehold of Scottish football by the Glasgow giants.

Celtic would have had to beat Hearts by three goals on the final day had they not found a winner.

Replays appeared inconclusive as to whether the ball hit Motherwell’s Sam Nicholson on the hand as he headed clear deep into stoppage time.

McInnes was also furious Hearts were not awarded a penalty in their 1-1 draw at Motherwell on Saturday.

“Having seen it again, it’s disgusting,” McInnes told Sky Sports. “I don’t think it’s a penalty kick. We’re up against it, we’re up against everybody and well be ready for Saturday.”

McInnes added: “It’s perfect in terms of drama for Scottish football, it’s going to the last game. We’re delighted we are part of it but we need to make sure we go and win the title now.”

At a raucous Tynecastle, Hearts were hoping for a historic night in Edinburgh.

McInnes’ men were at one point on course for the title as Celtic trailed at Fir Park.

After a nervy start, two goals in five minutes kept the Hearts dream on track.

Centre-back Frankie Kent crashed home a header before Cammy Devlin’s deflected shot doubled the lead.

Blair Spittal added a late third but all the drama was taking place in Motherwell.

Celtic have ended a troubled season strongly with seven consecutive wins, but were chasing shadows early on and deservedly went behind to Elliot Watt’s effort.

Daizen Maeda’s return to form has kept Celtic in the title race and the Japan international smashed in his seventh goal in five games to level before half-time.

Benjamin Nygren’s brilliant strike put the visitors in front before a late surge from Motherwell penned Martin O’Neill’s men back.

Liam Gordon swept home after a goalmouth scramble to put Hearts on the brink of glory.

But deep into stoppage time a VAR review spotted a raised arm by Nicholson and referee John Beaton pointed to the spot.

Former Manchester City forward Iheanacho took responsibility to coolly slot home and set up a thrilling finale to a dramatic season.

“Sometimes you need things to drop for you if you’re going to win titles, especially with how far we’ve come from since late December to still be in it, now with it all in your own hands,” said Celtic captain Callum McGregor.

“We deserve to take it to the last day.”

Third-placed Rangers suffered a fourth consecutive league defeat for the first time since 1983 as Hibernian won 2-1 at Ibrox.

AFP