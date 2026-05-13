Police Arrest 24 Suspected Cultists In Ondo

Twenty-four persons suspected to be members of the notorious Aiye Confraternity have been arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad.

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, during a planned initiation exercise in Ile-Oluji, the headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to Jimoh, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, all male, allegedly converged from different parts of the state and beyond to participate in initiation rites and a secret cult meeting held in a bush within Ile-Oluji town.

READ ALSO: Security Operatives Arrest 12 Suspected Cultists In Edo, Seal Alleged Initiation Centres

He said items recovered from the suspects during the operation included two caps bearing the insignia of the Aiye Confraternity, substances suspected to be Indian hemp, and several mobile phones believed to be relevant to ongoing investigations.

Reacting to the operation, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, commended the operatives for their swift response, professionalism, and commitment to duty.

Lawal reiterated the command’s zero tolerance for cultism, criminal conspiracy, and all forms of violent crime capable of undermining the safety and security of residents.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to support the police with timely and credible information as the command intensifies efforts to ensure lasting peace and security across the state.