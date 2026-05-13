Police Scrap Controversial Tiger Base In Imo, Unveil New Crack Squad

The Imo State Police Command has formally disbanded the controversial Anti-Kidnapping Unit, popularly known as Tiger Base, along with other tactical squads with similar identities, replacing them with a newly created Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) aimed at tackling rising violent crimes across the state.

The development was announced at the Police Command Headquarters in Owerri, the Imo State capital, marking one of the most significant policing reforms in the state in recent years following growing public concerns over the activities of Tiger Base.

Other tactical formations affected by the disbandment include the Scorpion Unit and the Lion Squad, whose operations were closely linked to the now-defunct outfit.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new unit, the Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso, said the reform was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to reposition tactical operations nationwide and strengthen professionalism within the Force.

Bosso said the newly established VCRU would focus on intelligence-driven operations against armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, terrorism, illegal possession of firearms, and other violent crimes.

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According to him, officers drafted into the unit were carefully selected based on competence, discipline, integrity, and operational experience.

He disclosed that the operatives had undergone intensive training in tactical response, intelligence gathering, crisis management, and human rights compliance to ensure lawful and professional conduct.

“The inauguration of the VCRU reflects our commitment to professional policing, public safety, and improved service delivery to the people of Imo State,” the police commissioner stated.

In a move seen as an attempt to rebuild public trust, the command also inaugurated a Civilian Oversight Board comprising representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

The board is expected to monitor the activities of the unit, receive complaints from members of the public, and provide independent feedback to the Commissioner of Police.

The event attracted top government officials, heads of security agencies, members of the Police Community Relations Committee, youth organisations, and human rights groups.

Governor Hope Uzodinma, represented by the Chief Principal Security Officer, ACP Gboyako Shaba Adamu, commended the initiative and pledged continued support for security agencies in combating insecurity across the state.

Observers believe the scrapping of Tiger Base and the creation of the VCRU may signal a new chapter in tactical policing in Imo State, especially amid increasing calls for accountability and respect for human rights by security operatives.

The ceremony featured the unveiling of the VCRU logo, presentation of its operational dress code, and goodwill messages from stakeholders.

Residents were urged to support the new unit with credible information to aid crime-fighting efforts across the state.