Abdulrahman-Led PDP Distances Self From Alliance With APM

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Abdulrahman Mohammed has distanced itself from an alleged alliance involving the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, describing the event as misleading and an act of impersonation.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Jungudo Mohammed, stated this while addressing journalists at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The party’s reaction comes after Governor Seyi Makinde officially declared his intention to run for the office of President in 2027 during an event in Ibadan earlier on Thursday.

Makinde made the official declaration at the unity rally jointly organised by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All People’s Movement (APM) to formalise the alliance between the two parties.

READ ALSO: Makinde Declares For 2027 Presidency

According to Mohammed, the party is not aware of any merger or coalition talks with the APM or any other political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mohammed said the PDP remains committed to contesting the forthcoming general election independently and not as part of any alliance or coalition.

He also warned individuals or groups using the party’s name in connection with merger or coalition discussions to desist immediately.

According to him, the alleged impersonation has already been reported to security agencies for necessary action.