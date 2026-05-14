Air Peace Blames Airspace Access Hiccup For Lagos-London Flight Disruption

Air Peace on Thursday blamed the disruption of its scheduled Lagos–London Gatwick service of May 13 on access issues involving the airspace authorities of an African country.

A statement by the management of the airline noted that, as a result of the development and the need for immediate operational clarification with the relevant authorities, the aircraft safely returned to Lagos in accordance with established international aviation procedures.

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Consequently, the London Gatwick service was rescheduled while the matter was being resolved.

“Affected passengers were promptly informed of the situation, while care arrangements, including communication updates, support services, and necessary assistance, were provided for their convenience”.

It apologised to all affected passengers for the inconvenience caused by the “unforeseen” disruption, which it said was “beyond our control”.