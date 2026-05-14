Atiku, Amaechi Submit ADC Presidential Nomination Forms

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, have submitted their African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential nomination forms for the 2027 election.

The two leading presidential aspirants on the ADC platform submitted their forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

In a post shared on X alongside pictures from the event, Atiku described the development as a decisive step toward restoring prosperity and better days to Nigeria.

“The march to restore prosperity and better days to our beloved nation took a firm and decisive step forward today at the National Secretariat of our great party, the African Democratic Congress.

“This is more than a political journey; it is a national movement rooted in hope, renewal, and the collective resolve to save Nigeria from despair. I call on all Nigerians, regardless of region, faith, or background, to join us in this noble cause. Together, we will restore the promise of our nation and bring good times back again,” Atiku wrote.

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Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, also posted on X, saying he had officially entered the race to help salvage Nigeria.

“Today, I submitted my Presidential nomination forms at the ADC Secretariat, officially throwing my hat in the ring to salvage our country, Nigeria. The mission is clear; we will fight to restore dignity to Nigerians, make our country great and respected in the comity of nations, and bring unity, peace, prosperity and progress to our people,” Amaechi said.

The ADC had earlier released its timetable for the conduct of the 2026 primary elections.

According to the party, primary elections for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate seats will commence on May 21, 2026, with the elections holding simultaneously at the ward level.

The governorship primaries are scheduled for May 22, 2026, while the presidential primary will take place on May 25, 2026.