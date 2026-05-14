ECOWAS Mulls Six-Pillar Strategy To Strengthen Regional Integration

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, making his presentation at the ongoing First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has proposed a new six-pillar strategic initiative, “Compact of the Future of Regional Integration”, aimed at reshaping the bloc’s political and economic direction.

Musah announced this in a presentation at the ongoing First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja on Thursday.

Musah described the initiative, unveiled ahead of a planned special summit of regional leaders, as a survival strategy aimed at strengthening integration and repositioning regional responses to mounting political, economic, and security challenges.

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He said the ultimate goal was to transform ECOWAS from an institution known for issuing declarations into one that delivers concrete public goods, such as security, economic mobility, and digital connectivity, to citizens.

“The Compact is designed to operationalise the ECOWAS Vision 2050, and represents a fundamental reset of the regional integration agenda, shifting the bloc from an elite-driven ECOWAS of States to ECOWAS of the Peoples.

“This initiative acknowledges that the regional body is at its most fragile point since its establishment in 1975, due largely to governance failures, democratic setbacks, and the emergence of alternative alliances such as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), comprising Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger,” he said.

Musa said the new strategy was adopted by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government during a summit in Abuja, where they proposed a Special Summit on the Future of Regional Integration.

He added that the draft framework was developed through extensive consultations involving citizens across West Africa, civil society groups, the African diaspora, ECOWAS institutions, and leaders.

“The Compact for the Future of Regional Integration seeks to rebuild trust between states and their peoples, ensuring that regional integration remains relevant, citizen-centred and capable of responding to 21st-century challenges,” he said.

“This is due largely to governance failures, democratic setbacks, and the emergence of alternative alliances such as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), comprising Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger,” Musah said.

The commissioner said the initiative was built around six strategic pillars, including sustainable economic transformation, peace and democratic governance, science and technology, social inclusion, institutional reform, and ECOWAS geopolitical positioning.

“Under the economic transformation pillar, ECOWAS aims to double intra-regional trade to 30 per cent by 2035, promote industrialisation and food sovereignty, and implement the ECO single currency by 2040.

“On governance and security, the document reaffirms zero tolerance for military coups and unconstitutional manipulation of civilian constitutions while proposing a stronger ECOWAS Standby Force to address emerging threats.

“The science and technology pillar envisions the establishment of a Digital Single Market by 2030, while the social inclusion component seeks to raise women’s representation in leadership to 40 per cent and institutionalise youth participation in governance,” he said.

Musa further said that the “Compact” also proposes reforms to make ECOWAS institutions more merit-based, accountable, and fully self-financed through the Community Levy by 2030.

He explained that a major feature of the document was its emphasis on “strategic autonomy”, which positioned ECOWAS as a unified geopolitical actor capable of defending West Africa’s sovereignty in an increasingly multipolar world.

According to the commissioner, the document also outlines a framework for structured dialogue and confidence-building measures with the Sahel states of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to prevent their permanent exit from ECOWAS.

“To address ECOWAS’ longstanding implementation deficit, the Compact introduces a robust monitoring and evaluation system, including compliance scorecards for member states and an evidence-based approach to policy implementation,” Musah added.

Parliamentarians took turns to dissect the nitty-gritty of the compact’s multifaceted ramifications.