Ex-Ondo Governor Mimiko Joins APC

Former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, on Thursday officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mimiko, who governed Ondo State from 2009 to 2017, had resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in April before announcing his decision to join the ruling party.

The former governor made the announcement at the APC Ward 7 Secretariat in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: Tinubu, Aiyedatiwa, Mimiko, Others Eulogise Pa Fasoranti At 100

Speaking at the event, Mimiko said his decision to join the APC was driven by his desire to contribute to the socio-economic and political development of the country, as well as support the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

He acknowledged the economic challenges facing the country but expressed optimism that the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration are laying a solid foundation for national development.

Welcoming Mimiko into the party, the Ondo State APC Chairman, Kolawole Babatunde, said the former governor’s defection would strengthen the party’s prospects in the state.

Babatunde praised Mimiko’s leadership qualities and his contributions to the development of Ondo State and Nigeria, adding that the party and the state governor were pleased to receive him into the APC.